Hong Kong’s losses to crypto scams doubled to $217M last year: Report

Some countries worldwide suffered bigger financial losses to cryptocurrency scams despite a massive bear market in 2022. Losses from crypto scams in Hong Kong amounted to 1.7 billion Hong Kong dollars ($216.6 million) last year — surging 106% from a year before — according to local police. The number of crypto-related scams reported in Hong Kong in 2022 equaled 2,336 cases, surging 67% from 1,397 cases recorded by police in 2021, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. Hong Kong scams involving crypto accounted for more than 50% of the 3.2 billion HK$ ($407 million) stolen from city residents in technology crimes, according to the official data from the Hong Kong police CyberDefender website. In the previous four years, online scammers bagged a similar amount of money or about 3 billion HK$ annually. The were almost 23,000 reported cases of technology-related crimes in 2022. According to SCMP sources, police witnessed an increase in the use of cryptocurrency as a medium for online scams, with fraudsters being able to hide their identities, transaction flow and final destination. One insider reportedly said that crypto use in online crimes has made tracking criminal funds more complicated for enforcement.

