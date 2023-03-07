OODA Loop

DeFi Protocol Tender.fi’s TND Token Plunges and Then Rebounds After White Hat Hack

TND, the native token of decentralized-finance (DeFi) protocol Tender.fi, fell by 34% before recovering on Tuesday after the platform was hit by a white hat hacker. The token, which trades mostly on decentralized exchange Uniswap, was changing hands at $1.99 when the firm paused withdrawals. It was recently trading at $2.82 after the firm said it is in talks with the hacker. “We are investigating an unusual amount of borrows that came through the protocol- in the meantime, we have paused all borrowing. Thank you for your patience,” the Tender.fi team wrote on Twitter. Blockchain sleuth Lookonchain said that due to a misconfigured pricing oracle, a white hat attacker borrowed $1.59 million in assets despite depositing only one GMX token worth $71. A white hat hacker is someone who attacks a platform before returning the loot.

