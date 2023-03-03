The 10 most innovative companies in blockchain, cryptocurrency, metaverse, and Web3 of 2023

Cryptocurrency may have rocketed into the stratosphere during the pandemic, but in 2022, it came crashing back down to Earth. Millions of people lost billions in the implosions of Terra-Luna, then Celsius, then FTX. With the industry’s dead weight cut loose, some crypto advocates saw a chance for the truly innovative ideas buried amid the rubble to soar. Of course, that meant reimagining what the future of Web3 might look like as companies race to settle crypto’s wild west—including the metaverse, a nebulous concept that many have linked to Web3’s growth as our lives continue to get more digital. Roblox, DressX, and Emperia gave us glimpses into that still-uncharted territory, with successful forays in digital currency, avatar fashion, and virtual shopping experiences. Nike staked its claim among Web3 hypebeasts by channeling sneakerhead culture into its CryptoKicks NFTs. And LinksDAO brought golf onto the blockchain with a decentralized “country club” for players to connect across the globe. Meanwhile, other companies set out to address the industry’s pitfalls. Chainalysis used its forensic prowess to hunt down crypto funds stolen through hacks and scams, and Ledger engineered a smarter hardware wallet to keep your money safe offline.

