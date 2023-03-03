Blockchain-based game The Sandbox said a phishing email has been sent to some users as a result of a security breach. An unauthorized third party gained access to an employee’s computer and used it to email users, The Sandbox said in a blog post Thursday. The email, entitled “The Sandbox Game (PURELAND) Access,” included links to malware that could be used to gain access to the personal information of those who click on them. The firm didn’t indicate how many people had received the email. The company said it had notified all recipients by email, and reset compromised passwords on the employee’s account. The Sandbox, an online multiplayer game where players compete to earn non-fungible tokens (NFT), has been subject to high-value phishing scams in recent months. A scammer called Monkey Drainer stole around $1.8 million worth of crypto NFTs across two hacks late last year.

Full story : Blockchain Game The Sandbox Warns of Phishing Email After Security Breach.