These Three Hacking Techniques Can Snatch Crypto From Your Wallet

Hackers demand payment in crypto, participate in scams that lead to crypto theft directly, or target crypto trading companies. What can individuals and businesses do to protect their crypto assets? Here, we’ll go over some of the most prominent cyberattack techniques targeted at crypto that every user and company should know about in 2023 and what you can do about it. As an individual with funds in crypto, you’re likely to encounter attempts of fraudulent investment schemes, giveaways, phishing attacks, and more. At the heart of most investment scams is the promise of incredible financial gain if you send the person in question a certain amount in crypto. While most phishing attempts happen via email, there are also instances of SMS phishing. For example, the recent data breach that occurred at the crypto trader Coinbase’s premises started with SMS phishing. An employee received an SMS that urged them to click on a link and log in using their credentials. With that action, cybercriminals were given all the data they needed to gain illicit access to the company’s systems.

