Notorious Monkey Drainer crypto scammer says they’re ‘shutting down’

The cryptocurrency phishing scammer behind some of the most high-profile and high-value Web3 thefts claims to have packed up shop, saying it was “time to move on to something better.” The scammer with the pseudonym Monkey Drainer posted to their Telegram channel on March 1 that they “will be shutting down immediately” and all “files, servers and devices” related to the drainer “will be destroyed immediately” and it “will not return.” The scammer even gave advice to budding “young cyber criminals” saying they shouldn’t “lose themselves in the pursuit of easy money” and only those “with the highest level of dedication” should operate a “large scale cybercrime” outfit. Monkey Drainer even recommended a “flawless” alternative service to the one they once offered, named “Venom Drainer,” and pointed to a Telegram account for the service that was created only a day before Monkey’s announcement. Blockchain security firm PeckShield tweeted on March 1 that within the last day, Monkey Drainer’s wallet deposited around 200 Ether worth $330,000 into the crypto mixing service Tornado Cash, attempting to obscure their funds. There was 840 ETH, worth $1.4 million, still in their primary wallet.

