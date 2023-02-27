Platypus Finance Hacking Suspects Arrested By French Police: Here’s How They Were Identified

Decentralized finance protocol Platypus Finance PTP/USD, which runs on Avalanche AVAX/USD, has confirmed that two individuals suspected of hacking their system have been arrested by the French National Police. The suspects were traced with the help of a “KYC-verified Binance account” used to cash out the stolen funds. The company stated that they provided French law enforcement authorities with information to track down the alleged hackers with the assistance of an “on-chain analyst” and the popular crypto exchange, Binance. Platypus stated that blockchain security firm “BlockSec” played a vital role in the recovery of stolen assets. The firm managed to identify and access “$2.4 million in USDCstablecoin” deposited in the attacker’s contract by finding a loophole and retrieving the stolen assets. Another “$1.5 million in stolen USDT ” was also frozen with the support of the issuer. To prevent future security breaches, Platypus Finance has promised to take extra measures. The company stated that it is “committed to enhancing its security measures” to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

