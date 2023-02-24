The crypto market is in an era of great polarization in which there are those who believe it is a great idea and those who firmly believe it is one of the worst products ever introduced to the financial market. To avoid this kind of exaggeration, perhaps the best thing we can do is understand what’s going on in this market. The aim is to explore the potential risks of this market without, however, suffocating the opportunities, especially in terms of crypto innovation being introduced to the financial market. To do this, it will be necessary to ensure that the crypto market does not operate in “Wild West” conditions. Many crypto users are suffering from the market today, not only in terms of the large financial losses recorded over the last long period of time and the financial stability consequences these losses have had but also in terms of the indirect long-term psychological consequences of health to all involved in this market. The high volatility and lack of knowledge about the crypto market destabilise and divide the financial community, which is still struggling to understand concepts like digitization and tokenization. For these concepts to make sense, the market must take concrete steps, and it must follow those steps very carefully.

Full opinion : Is there any meaning in regulating the cryptocurrency market?