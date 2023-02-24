Cryptocurrency Account Security

Crypto-hacking and theft have been front and center in the news. Separate from the failures and alleged fraud of CeFi crypto-exchanges, estimates suggest that $3.8 billion worth of cryptocurrencies have been stolen in the past year. It’s become vital to understand how to proceed when these situations arise. Crowell & Moring has been working with clients to address such situations and has been involved in the tracking and tracing of over 30M USD of stolen cryptocurrency funds. Working with domestic and foreign law enforcement, we have investigated remote access fraud, Ponzi schemes, and numerous pig butchering scams. Many of these frauds are cautionary tales that can ensnare highly sophisticated organizations and persons. As an example, last year a client, an institutional investment firm, was moving over 200 Bitcoin (“BTC”) to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges (the “Crypto Exchange”). The transfer went through. But when the client attempted to login to its Crypto Exchange account, it received a message noting that there was unusual activity, and that the account was frozen until additional KYC diligence could be performed.

