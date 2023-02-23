Technology

Forsage founders indicted over $340M DeFi ‘Ponzi scheme’

23 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

The founders behind the alleged $340 million “global Ponzi” scheme Forsage have been indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Oregon. The four Russian founders — Vladimir Okhotnikov, Olena Oblamska, Mikhail Sergeev and Sergey Maslakov — have been formally accused of having key roles in the scheme that raised approximately $340 million from victim-investors, according to a Feb. 22 Department of Justice (DOJ) statement. “Today’s indictment is the result of a rigorous investigation that spent months piecing together the systematic theft of hundreds of millions of dollars,” said U.S. Attorney Natalie Wight for the District of Oregon, adding: “Bringing charges against foreign actors who used new technology to commit fraud in an emerging financial market is a complicated endeavor only possible with the full and complete coordination of multiple law enforcement agencies.”
Forsage had touted itself as a low-risk decentralized finance platform built on the Ethererum blockchain that allowed users to generate long-term passive income. Blockchain analytics however reportedly revealed that 80% of Forsage “investors” have received less back than they had put in.

Full story : Forsage founders indicted over $340M DeFi ‘Ponzi scheme.’

