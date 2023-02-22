Security team creates dashboard to detect potential NFT hacks in OpenSea

A wallet security team released a real-time dashboard that lets community members detect, track and monitor potential nonfungible token (NFT) hacks using offline signatures in the OpenSea marketplace. According to the team behind crypto wallet ZenGo, they created an NFT hack detector using a simple method. This includes tracking realized NFT trades in the NFT marketplace and comparing the trade amount of the NFT collection’s floor price. If the ratio between the two trade values is suspiciously low, it will get flagged as a potential hack. At the time of writing, the dashboard flagged almost $25 million worth of NFTs hacked through offline signatures. Tal Be’ery, the chief technology officer of ZenGo, also told Cointelegraph that this type of hack differs from others in two ways. First, this type of hack does not have a general way of showing the meaning of the messages users must sign. This means that users must “blindly trust” the message and “blindly sign them.“ In addition, Be’ery also explained that this type of hack involves platforms’ contracts and argued that platforms share some responsibilities in these cases.

