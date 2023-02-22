IoT project turns smartphones into blockchain nodes to broaden connectivity

Smartphones could become an integral part of blockchain networks, powering connectivity between smart devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. Nodle is the firm behind a connectivity platform that incentivizes users to become nodes of an IoT network. Making use of the increasing proliferation of smartphones worldwide, the network uses Bluetooth connectivity to rent computing power, storage and Bluetooth capability of devices to broaden the footprint of IoT networks. Nodle CEO Micha Anthenor Benoliel outlined details of the project in an interview with Cointelegraph, which looks to tap into a global network of electronic devices connected through Bluetooth Low Energy communication. Leveraging the ability to communicate with smartphones through this connectivity, Nodle’s network taps into a worldwide pool of devices and computing power without deploying additional hardware. Smartphones run Nodle software and operate a node to broaden the network and provide resources to run what the project calls smart missions. As a novel form of action-to-earn (A2E) trend, users are rewarded for keeping their app active, which allows the node to complete these smart missions.

