Blockchain Security – A Delicate Balance Between Keeping Hackers Out and Letting Users In

Originally created to support Bitcoin, blockchain technology is becoming more popular as people discover its uses beyond cryptocurrencies. One study found that 81 of the 100 largest companies in the world are actively pursuing blockchain-related solutions. In light of this newfound popularity, concerns over blockchain security arise. So, let’s explore blockchain security and how it works, as well as some practical examples. But before we start, let’s all take a moment to appreciate the irony of blockchain security being questioned when it was created to provide more security in the first place. As someone who has been involved with Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 development for years, I know security is never taken lightly. Keeping your product secure without compromising its usability is another challenge – much like keeping your house safe without locking the door. Understanding blockchain security requires grasping the key security attributes of a blockchain network. To put it another way, what are the main focus points when it comes to making sure that a blockchain network is secure?

