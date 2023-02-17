Technology

DeFi protocol Platypus suffers $8.5M flash loan attack, suspect identified

17 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

A potential suspect has been identified over the $8.5 million attack on decentralized finance protocol Platypus, which saw $8.5 million drained from the protocol. Blockchain security firm CertiK first reported the flash loan attack on the Avalanche-based stable swap platform through a tweet on Feb.16, alongside the alleged attacker’s contract address. According to CertiK, nearly $8.5 million has been already been moved. As a result, the Platypus USD stablecoin became de-pegged from the U.S. dollar, dropping 52.2% to $0.478 at the time of writing. Platypus later confirmed the hack on Twitter, while a moderator of Platypus’ Telegram group confirmed that Platypus has halted trading. “The attacker used a flashloan to exploit a logic error in the USP solvency check mechanism in the contract holding the collateral.” Platypus confirmed a loss of “8.5 million” from its main pool and said that deposits were covered at 85%. Other pools were unaffected. The company has contacted the hacker to negotiate a bounty for the return of the funds.

