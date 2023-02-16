The alleged exploiter of the decentralized finance protocol Mango Markets, Avraham Eisenberg, is seeking to keep his share of crypto gained from his so-called “highly profitable trading strategy.” On Feb. 15, attorneys for Eisenberg filed a motion in a New York District Court objecting to a lawsuit from Mango that asks for $47 million in damages plus interest starting from the time of Eisenberg’s October attack, whidrained around $117 million from the protocol. The lawyers argued that Eisenberg shouldn’t need to pay back any more funds to the DeFi platform due to a settlement agreement that he reached with Mango DAO, arguing that the “matter was settled.” A governance proposal was passed by the Mango DAO following the draining of its treasury that saw Eisenberg keep a portion — $47 million — of the pilfered funds as a bug bounty along with a stipulation that Mango wouldn’t pursue legal action. “Eisenberg transferred funds totaling approximately $67 million to Mango Markets,” the attorneys wrote, adding: “Weeks later, eligible Mango Markets’ members received reimbursement from the Mango Markets treasury. At that point, all involved considered this matter closed and Mr. Eisenberg heard nothing further from Mango Markets.”

Full story : Mango Markets exploiter seeks to keep disputed funds paid as ‘bug bounty.’