Binance and Huobi freeze $1.4M in crypto linked to North Korean hackers

15 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

Cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Huobi have again frozen accounts linked to last June’s $100 million Harmony Horizon bridge hack. Around $1.4 million worth of crypto frozen by the trading platforms came from accounts linked to the notorious Lazarus Group operating out of North Korea. The investigation was carried out by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, according to a report shared by the firm on Feb. 14. However, the firm didn’t state what coins or tokens were frozen. Elliptic explained it passed on the intelligence to Binance and Houbi, which then acted promptly to freeze the Lazarus Group-linked accounts: “The stolen funds remained dormant until recently, when our investigators began to see them funneled through complex chains of transactions, to exchanges. By promptly notifying these platforms about these illicit deposits, they were able to suspend these accounts and freeze funds.”
Since the Harmony exploit, it has been well documented that Lazarus Group resorted to the now-United States OFAC-sanctioned privacy mixer Tornado Cash in an attempt to break the transaction trail back to the original theft.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

