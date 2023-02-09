Crypto exchange Kraken faces probe over possible securities violations: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly being probed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over whether it breached rules around the offering of securities. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report, the probe relates to certain offerings that Kraken has made to U.S. clients. A person with knowledge of the matter said the probe is at an advanced stage and could reach a settlement in the coming days. However, at this stage, it is not clear which offerings are being scrutinized by the securities regulator. When asked about the alleged probe, an SEC spokesperson told Cointelegraph, “The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation.” Kraken did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Gensler said in December that his main goal for regulating crypto throughout 2023 was to make crypto exchanges and lending platforms come into compliance, which he said could occur through firms registering with the SEC or through enforcement actions. Kraken CEO Dave Ripley argued in September that he didn’t see a need to register Kraken as an exchange with the SEC because it does not offer securities, adding “There are not any tokens out there that are securities that we’re interested in listing.”

