Orion Protocol Hacked for $3 Million Through Reentrancy Attack

Orion Protocol – a liquidity aggregator for both CeFi and DeFi exchanges – saw its core contract hacked on Thursday across both its Ethereum and Binance Smart Chains (BSC) deployments. The hacker netted over 1700 ETH, cumulatively worth over $3 million at writing time. As explained by the blockchain security company PeckShield on Twitter, Thursday’s hack was made possible “due to incomplete reentrancy protection.” A reentrancy bug refers to when an attacker may withdraw funds repeatedly from a smart contract at no cost. PeckShield elaborated that the swapThroughOrionPool function lets anyone with crafted tokens to hijack their transfer into re-entering the deposit asset function. This lets users increase their balance without any actual cost of funds. In this case, the hacker used a newly constructed token called ATK, and a self-destructing smart contract, to manipulate Orion’s pools. Alexey Koloskov, CEO of Orion, published a thread explaining the exploit shortly after it occurred. “We have reasons to believe that the issue was not a result of any shortcomings in our core protocol code, but rather might have been caused by a vulnerability in mixing third-party libraries in one of the smart contracts used by our experimental and private brokers,” he said.

