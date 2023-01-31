As nonfungible tokens (NFTs) attract more users, they also capture the eyes of scammers. Bad actors in Web3 have set their sights on digital collectibles, with millions being lost through scams and various attacks. However, according to professionals working in the Web3 space, there are multiple ways and tools to prevent being a victim of NFT theft. In addition, users can also take various actions after losing their digital collectibles to hacks. Ronghui Gu, the co-founder and CEO of blockchain security firm CertiK, told Cointelegraph that the first and most important step is always due diligence. “Avoid clicking on suspicious links and be very careful when signing token approvals,” Gu shared. Taking it a step further, the executive shared other best practices like periodically checking and revoking unneeded permissions and segregating NFTs into different wallets according to their purpose. He also explained that: “Long-term holds should be kept in a secure wallet that interacts minimally, if at all, with applications. Hardware wallets have a somewhat steep learning curve, but the time investment is worth it.”

Full story : Here’s how to prevent NFT theft, according to industry professionals.