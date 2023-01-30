New paradigms for enterprise blockchain adoption

Blockchain technology has created a new avenue to reconfigure the vision for the future of the internet. Data on the internet generated by individuals, organizations and other users are controlled by centralized entities, with a significant concentration of economic power and influence held by a few key corporate players who have thrived on data aggregation economics. This phenomenon has alienated users, removing trust in what they see, find, use or assimilate. However, despite all these advancements, the acceleration and use cases of blockchains in the real world and the adoption by enterprise or individual developers are still minimal. There is a myriad of complexities involved in the dApp development process with many developers still steeped in using traditional tools and models associated with Web2. Let us examine a few limitations and problems in this space today. The data that needs to be trusted lives within legacy databases today (e.g., Oracle, SAP, MS Dynamics, etc.) for enterprises and Google Drive, One Drive, Box, Dropbox, etc., for individuals or consumers. There are limited tools providing integration between these centralized data storages or systems of record into a blockchain-ready solution, posing an impediment to proper decentralization.

