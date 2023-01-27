Phantom Wallet Claims It Thwarted Over 18K Attacks

After the latest high-profile NFT hack, this time taking down tech entrepreneur Kevin Rose, the security advantages of self-custody wallets were making the rounds on Crypto Twitter again. On Wednesday, the creator of Proof and the Moonbirds NFT project was the victim of a phishing attack after the scammer sent Rose a message that leveraged permissions that he’d already granted to his MetaMask wallet on the OpenSea marketplace. When that message was signed, the thief used those privileges to drain over 40 NFTs, including an Autoglyphs NFT worth almost $500,000, from his wallet. A tweet responding to Rose pointed out that the popular Solana cryptocurrency, Phantom, had warned its users of a malicious website and blocked the website that had snared Rose. The wallet developer responded, “we got your back.” Like MetaMask, Phantom has a browser and mobile app that users can use to purchase, buy, or send their favorite NFT collections. “We’ve always done certain forms of blocking—initially manually through an open source blocklist, and then getting more automated and sophisticated over time,” Francesco Agosti, Phantom co-founder and CTO, told Decrypt via direct message. “You need to keep up with scammers, who are coming up with new strategies all the time, to be effective.”

