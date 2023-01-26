Technology

Hackers Take Over Robinhood Twitter Account To Promote Scam

26 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

Cybercriminals hacked the Twitter account of the Robinhood exchange on Wednesday. In a now-deleted tweet, the hacked account was used to promote a scam offering crypto tokens and NFTs on the Binance Smart Chain through the PancakeSwap decentralized exchange. Robinhood’s other social media profiles were also compromised. According to a Binance Smart Chain scan shared by internet sleuth ZackXBT, the scammers were able to make off with 26.95 BNB tokens, around $8,200. ZackXBT noted that the wallet benefitting from the scam was hosted on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao responded, saying the account had been locked pending further investigation. “We’re aware of the unauthorized posts from Robinhood Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook profiles, which were all removed within minutes,” Robinhood wrote in a statement shared with Decrypt. “At this time, based on our ongoing investigation, we believe the source of the incident was via a third-party vendor.”

Read more : Hackers Take Over Robinhood Twitter Account To Promote Scam.

 

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Government Sanctioned Cybercrime – What is the Lazarus Group?

January 26, 2023

Crypto Actors Face Increased Enforcement Spurred by DOJ Network

January 26, 2023
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2