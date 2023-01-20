Cryptocurrencies have moved from a speculative asset to a practical one. One area in which crypto can serve and improve is the current business-to-business (B2B) payments space. In a recent PaymentsJournal podcast, Daniel Artin, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Boost, and Elly Aiala, Chief Compliance Officer at Boost, joined Steve Murphy, Director of Commercial and Enterprise Payments Advisory Service at Mercator, to discuss how businesses should consider adopting blockchain technology, and specifically, stablecoins, to ensure transparency, traceability, and security in their B2B payments. First, let’s set the current state of B2B payments. Even with all the innovation that the payments space has witnessed in the last few years, B2B payments are still fraught with problems. “This niche of payments in the market is littered with pain points,” said Artin, “primarily due to costly fees, late payments, poor management of data, inaccurate data entries, and oftentimes lack of education in the marketplace around innovations to solve these problems. Buyers and suppliers are used to delayed payments [and] frequent disputes amongst one another, and there is a status quo of distrust that occurs amongst commercial trading partners. Since the B2B payments space is a trillion-dollar addressable market, we believe this a large ramp for digitization.”

Full podcast : Crypto as a Practical Solution to B2B Payments.