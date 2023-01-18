SEC accidentally exposed crypto miners’ private data: Report

The names and email addresses of several crypto miners associated with blockchain company Green have apparently been disclosed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC). The Washington Examiner said on Jan. 17 the SEC accidentally included 650 names and email addresses in an email correspondence with Green as part of an inquiry, making the blockchain’s nodes open to hacking. According to reports, the financial regulator has been contacting customers of Green regarding their use of the company’s products. According to those involved in the email, the disclosure has had a negative impact on the community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. They assert that the information is more than sufficient to identify them and hack the “nodes,” or computers, they employ to generate Green crypto tokens through “mine” – the process of using powerful computers to confirm virtual coin transactions. As of Tuesday, no hacks had been reported. Due to the fact that the blockchain enables users to trade and mine tokens anonymously, the Green community also placed a strong focus on protecting consumer privacy and stated that it considers the disclosure of personally identifying information to be harmful to that objective.

