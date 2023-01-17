Technology

Opinion: The Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol will end ecosystem maximalism

17 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

When I entered crypto, I succumbed to the contest between blockchain ecosystems, believing one had to be “better” than others. I have since realized the future of cryptocurrency is bringing with it a variety of platforms that will excel at different things. With the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC), I’ve left behind the days of thinking chains have to compete and embrace a connected interchain future. Let me explain. Solana, Polkadot, etc. — what do they have in common? They are individual state machines, each trying to achieve something only one has done before: create a sustainable, robust ecosystem of developers, investors and, most importantly, users. So far, Ethereum shows no signs of slowing. Since beginning the summer of 2020 with an 8% share of the total crypto market, Ether has since captured nearly 20% of the market and has remained there. There is a reason why the first sentence of many pitches for layer-1 solutions includes the term “Ethereum Killer.” It’s the Moby Dick of crypto — the liquidity king. And so, many projects take on the challenge of improving upon Ethereum, to “build it better.” Unfortunately, the first thing is often a “bridge.” Bridges have exposed users to many risks and resulted in a large number of problems.

Full Opinion: The Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol will end ecosystem maximalism.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

