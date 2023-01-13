The cloud: A cryptojacker’s playground

As cloud computing has become more pervasive, so have cryptomining attacks. The evolution of IT infrastructure has led to an increase in attack surface, creating the perfect environment for cryptojackers to strike. Cryptojackers can easily profit by distributing cryptominers through malicious images. Once a breach takes place, the cloud’s complex, ever-changing nature means that it’s easy for cryptominers to lurk undetected for considerable lengths of time. The longer a bad actor remains undiscovered, the more cryptocurrency they can mine and the more money they can rake in. Successful attacks can lead to severe security issues with long-lasting implications, beyond computing resource theft. Bad actors have been known to deploy other forms of malware alongside cryptominers, using compromised systems in distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. While organizations may treat cryptojacking attempts as a mere inconvenience, they should be treated as a serious threat. As cyber initiatives, such as the advent of the metaverse and the incorporation of cryptocurrency into more business practices, expand across the U.S., cryptocurrency security needs to be a top cyber priority.

