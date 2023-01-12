British NFT Investments says hackers stole $250,000 worth of assets

NFT Investments, a British company that as its name suggests invests in companies developing non-fungible tokens (NFTs), announced on Thursday that it lost $250,000 of assets in a cyberattack. The company, which describes itself as working with “entrepreneurs to develop NFT assets,” disclosed the incident through the London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) Regulatory News Service as its shares are listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market. The company said it discovered “a fraudulent phishing attack from an unknown external source” on Monday, although it did not explain how its assets were lost. It “immediately implemented its incident response plan and will commission a third party report to investigate the circumstances of the incident,” said the notice. The loss represents “less than 1%” of the value of the company’s current net assets, according to the disclosure. NFT Investment’s unaudited interim results published in September reported just over £30 million ($36.6 million) in total net assets, including over £20 million in cash, alongside a £4.2 million loss for the six months ending June 30, 2022. “The Company will inform the market if there are any notifiable changes to the situation,” the notice said.

