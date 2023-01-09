There’s no denying that the crypto market has been gripped by immense bearish pressure over the past year, as made evident by the fact that the total capitalization of this sector has continued to hover below the $900 billion mark for most of the year after having scaled up to an all-time high of $3 trillion in 2021. These conditions have been characterized by many companies facing insolvency, as well as many of the world’s top exchanges laying off their staff in recent months. Moreover, the recent FTX debacle has set in motion a contagion effect that has continued to have a major effect on several crypto platforms, dissuading newer investors from entering the space in the process. Since Q2 2022, a host of prominent crypto entities (including many digital asset trading and lending platforms) such as Terra, Celsius, Bbl, Voyager Digital, Vauld, FTX, Alameda Research and BlockFi, among others, have either collapsed entirely or filed for bankruptcy, thus suggesting more incoming pain for the industry. As the market continues to be faced with major headwinds, several crypto companies, especially exchanges, have had to let go of their workforce. It is estimated that over the first eleven months of the year alone, the industry has witnessed over 26,000 layoffs. In November, leading cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase announced a fresh round of job cuts, with the firm reportedly firing more than 60 employees from its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams.

Full story : Crypto layoffs mount as exchanges continue to be ravaged by the prevailing bear market.