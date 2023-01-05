CoinDeal Scammers Nailed By SEC in $45 Million Fraud Case

U.S. Regulators are starting 2023 off with a new round of cases targeting cryptocurrency scams. Six individuals and two companies tied to an investment scheme called CoinDeal were charged on Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. “We allege the defendants falsely claimed access to valuable blockchain technology and that the imminent sale of the technology would generate investment returns of more than 500,000 times for investors,” said Daniel Gregus, Director of the SEC’s Chicago Regional Office. The SEC has charged Neil Chandran, Garry Davidson, Michael Glaspie, Amy Mossel, and Linda Knott for their role in CoinDeal, a scheme the agency says raised more than $45 million from sales of what it calls unregistered securities to thousands of investors worldwide. The agency also filed charges against AEO Publishing Inc, Banner Co-Op, Inc, and BannersGo, LLC. Chandran is already behind bars, awaiting trial in a separate investment fraud case under the U.S. Justice Department.

