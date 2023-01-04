Nike’s RTFKT COO Falls Prey to NFT Hack

Nike’s RTFKT COO Nikhil Gopalani becomes the latest victim of a vast hack losing multiple NFTs from his wallet. Gopalani’s wallet has lost all of its NFTs at the time of this writing, aside from one: a Death Row Records NFT of the “Clone X Theme Song,” which is estimated to be worth $59 at this time. OpenSea data shows that the attacker used two wallets to withdraw more than $173,000 worth of NFTs from Gopalani’s wallet, including 19 CloneX NFTs worth more than $138,000, 18 RTKFT Space Pods worth over $6,300, 17 Loot Pods worth $6,200, 11 CryptoKicks worth $3,000, 19 RTFKT Animus Eggs worth $20,200, etc. At the time of writing, one of the attackers’ wallets appeared to be empty, but the other still contain a significant amount of the COO’s assets. The total suffered loss is yet to be determined. RTFKT CTO Samuel Cardillo tweeted, “We’ll now take extra measures to ensure security amongst the team. This seems to have been a specifically targeted attack (spoofing phone number, social engineering, …) & should serve as a good reminder that this can happen, to everyone & criminals are extra creative.”

