If you’ve ever had that sinking feeling that you’ve lost something valuable for good, you’ll understand what it’s like to lose access to the cryptocurrency assets you own. And your efforts to recover your funds might lead you to a father-and-son team dubbed Crypto Asset Recovery. These losses happen when owners whose assets are stored in a secure crypto wallet lose track of their passwords. Unfortunately, they quickly learn you can’t just do a “forgot my password” and generate a new one with an email response. And a lot of people have lost a lot of money this way. Chainalysis, which tracks cryptocurrencies to help companies and legal authorities, said in 2018 that it’s possible that around 3.79 million Bitcoin, or 23% of the total, has been lost to date. That’s well over $62 billion at today’s prices and it was worth about $170 billion at the market peak. Chris Brooks (the father) and Charles Brooks (the son) have made it their business to help people recover their lost cryptocurrency. Their aim is to break into a crypto wallet when the password has been forgotten. They take a 20% cut if they are successful and then return the rest to the rightful owner.

Read more : Father and son help cryptocurrency owners recover their lost assets.