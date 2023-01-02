Bitcoin Core Dev Loses At Least $3.6 Million in BTC to Hack

Luke Dashjr, who claims to be “the longest contributing Bitcoin Core developer,” revealed that an unknown hacker had raided “basically all” of his Bitcoin holdings on New Year’s Day. The total sum of Bitcoin stolen is unknown, but in a Twitter thread, Dashjr tracked “some of it” to a wallet address that received a little under 217 Bitcoin, or about $3.6 million at today’s price. Dashjr blamed the hack of his Bitcoin wallet on a compromised PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) key and later, in a Reddit discussion, he stated that the attacker’s IP came from a ColoCrossing server. He was at a loss to explain how his cold wallets were compromised, but he said the last time he’d accessed them was in September. Dashjr posted a followup tweet calling out ColoCrossing for allegedly “dropping the ball on abuse investigation last time” and he vowed to replace his server provider. Some responders also flagged up a security breach he tweeted about back in November as possibly being connected to the hack. Dashjr continued to answer questions on Twitter, saying that he believes “everything is compromised,” even potentially his Twitter. He also strongly cautioned people against using Bitcoin Knots, a Bitcoin wallet signed by his own now-compromised PGP key. Dashjr also tweeted at the FBI for help, to no avail.

