30 cryptocurrency wallets linked to Alameda Research, the bankrupt sister company of crypto exchange FTX, became active on Dec. 28 following four weeks of inactivity. These wallets swapped and mixed over $1.7 million worth of crypto assets through various crypto-mixing services. Crypto mixers are often used by market exploiters and criminals to obscure the transaction path so that the funds cannot be traced to the original source. As Cointelegraph reported on Dec. 28, the sudden movement of funds from Alameda wallets just days after Sam Bankman Fried was released on bail raised suspicions across the crypto community. Nearly 24 hours later, it seems the culprit behind these fund transfers used extensive planning to hide transaction routes. According to data shared by the crypto forensic group Arkham, the first transfer of funds began with multiple Alameda addresses swapping tokens for Ether, sending them to crypto mixers. A majority of these transfers were tracked to two main wallets starting with 0xe5D and 0x971.

Read more : Alameda wallets funnel over $1.7M via crypto mixers overnight.