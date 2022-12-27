Technology

Caroline Ellison ‘Knew That It Was Wrong,’ Implicates Sam Bankman Fried

27 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of collapsed algorithmic trading firm Alameda, told a judge that she agreed with disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in providing “materially misleading financial statements to Alameda’s lenders.” According to a transcript of her courtroom allocution, delivered on Dec. 19 but kept sealed until Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million bond three days later, Ellison told U.S. District Court judge Ronnie Abrams, “I am truly sorry for what I did—I knew that it was wrong.” The court asked her to clarify. “Did you also know that it was illegal?” “Yes,” Ellison replied. Ellison, along with FTX co-founder Gary Wang, pled guilty last week to federal charges in connection with their roles in the frauds that contributed to FTX’s collapse, and both are cooperating with the Southern District of New York. News of their plea agreements was held back until Bankman-Fried was en route to the U.S. from The Bahamas. The misleading financial statements came in the form of “quarterly balance sheets that concealed the extent of Alameda’s borrowing and the billions of dollars in loans that Alameda had made,” Ellison explained. “I agreed with Mr. Bankman-Fried and others not to publicly disclose the true nature of the relationship between Alameda and FTX, including Alameda’s credit arrangement,” she said.

Full story : Caroline Ellison ‘Knew That It Was Wrong,’ Implicates Sam Bankman Fried.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Robocallers have upped their scam game and they’re after your crypto

December 27, 2022

North Korea-linked NFT Phishing Campaign Targets OpenSea, X2Y2, Rarible Users

December 27, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2