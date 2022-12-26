BTC.com parent BIT Mining hacked, $3 million in assets taken

BTC.com parent company BIT Mining Limited said it was hacked earlier this month, with about $700,000 in client assets and $2.3 million in company assets stolen. The publicly-traded firm said it was hit by a cyberattack on Dec. 3. It reported the incident to law enforcement authorities in Shenzhen, and some of BTC.com’s digital assets have since been secured. Authorities started an investigation on Dec. 23 into the matter. “In the wake of discovering this cyberattack, the company has implemented technology to better block and intercept hackers,” BIT Mining said. “BTC.com is currently operating its business as usual, and apart from its digital asset services, its client fund services are unaffected.” BTC.com is presently carrying out its business operations as normal, and with the exception of its services pertaining to digital assets, its customer fund services remain unaffected, the report asserts further. BTC.com, which is one of the biggest cryptocurrency mining pools in the world, offers multi-currency mining services for a variety of digital assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC). In addition to providing mining services, BTC.com also runs a blockchain browser. BIT Mining, the organization’s parent business, is a publicly traded corporation that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. According to the statistics provided by BTC.com, the mining pool that is controlled by BTC.com accounts for 2.5% of the total distribution during the last seven days and has a hashrate of 5.80 exahashes per second (EH/s).

