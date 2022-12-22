Technology

Associates of Sam Bankman-Fried plead guilty to fraud charges after FTX collapse

22 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Two associates of Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and are helping investigators with their inquiries. News of the charges, guilty pleas and the pair’s cooperation with the investigation was only announced once the FTX co-founder was on a plane to the US from the Bahamas after he agreed to voluntary extradition to answer to charges tied to his role in the exchange’s failure. The aircraft touched down in New York at 10pm local time. Carolyn Ellison, a former chief executive of Alameda Research, a trading firm started by Bankman-Fried, and Gary Wang, who co-founded FTX, pleaded guilty to charges “related to their roles in the fraud that contributed to FTX’s collapse”, US attorney Damian Williams said on Wednesday night. The criminal charges were paired with civil charges from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, accusing Ellison and Wang, as well as Sam Bankman-Fried, of securities violations related to the group’s in-house “FTT” cryptocurrency.

Full story : Associates of Sam Bankman-Fried plead guilty to fraud charges after FTX collapse.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Flashpoint Year In Review: 2022 Cryptocurrency Threat Landscape

December 22, 2022

North Korea has hacked $1.2 billion in crypto and other assets for its economy

December 22, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2