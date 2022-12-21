Current infrastructure can’t support the metaverse, says Huawei report

Chinese telecom giant Huawei doesn’t believe current telecom infrastructure is enough to cope with the needs of the metaverse, adding that 5G and 6G networks just might. The comments came from Huawei’s Middle East region’s chief expert on business and strategy consulting, Abhinav Purohit, who published a three-part blog series on Dec. 20 focused on the potential of the metaverse sector and where telecom companies will fit into the picture. Describing what the metaverse is, or what its actualization will look like, Purohit wrote that a “metaverse is a collective virtual shared space” that will “allow geographically distant participants to enjoy realistic, spatially-aware experiences that seamlessly blend virtual content in a user’s physical world.” He also added that the notion of an open metaverse is closely tied to the Web3 movement, as inbuilt economies will be enabled by “digital currencies and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).” To realize such a vision, download speeds, streaming quality, mobile devices and metaverse hardware — among other things — will likely need rapid improvements to enable a smoothly operated virtual sphere, he said.

