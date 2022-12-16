Raydium is attacked, loses $2 million

Solana DeFi protocol Raydium has suffered an exploit, according to a statement from the developer. An initial investigation by the team has revealed that the attacker has taken over the exchange’s owner account. The team says that “authority” over the automated market maker and farm programs have been paused, “for now.” A twitter user who goes by the handle ZachXBT has reported that the attacker has bridged $2 million “so far” to Ethereum.

