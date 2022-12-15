Technology

New York financial regulator issues cryptocurrency guidance for banks

15 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) on Thursday issued digital asset guidance to state-regulated banks laying out what information financial institutions must submit before getting approval to engage in virtual currency-related activities. The guidance, one of the clearest paths forward yet for banks to offer cryptocurrency services, instructs banks to submit a business plan with details of the proposed activity, detail how such a service would impact the bank’s capital and liquidity and inform NYDFS of its plans at least 90 days beforehand. In a statement, NYDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris said the new policies are “critical to ensuring that consumers’ hard-earned money is protected” and that New York-regulated banks remain competitive. The regulator will “make a comprehensive assessment” of the information presented under the guidance to determine whether a bank should be permitted to engage in a proposed crypto-related activity, according to an industry letter sent Thursday to regulated institutions.

Full story : New York financial regulator issues cryptocurrency guidance for banks.

