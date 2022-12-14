Apple’s “walled garden” ecosystem design has enabled it to take up to a 30% cut of iOS app and service sales, to the frustration of users and creators alike. But a new report suggests that Apple is planning to open up its ecosystem—a move that may benefit apps built around NFTs and possibly expand the ability to make mobile crypto payments. Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to enable the installation of apps from external sources outside of its own App Store on iPhones and iPads, according to sources familiar with the plans. The changes are being made in response to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, which requires tech companies to fully comply with restrictions by 2024. According to the report, the rollout of support for external apps from third-party sources and marketplaces will initially begin only in Europe to comply with the new law. However, the functionality could be expanded to other territories depending on whether those countries adopt similar regulations.

Full story : Apple Plans to Allow External iOS Apps in Potential Boon for Crypto, NFTs.