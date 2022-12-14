‘99% of People’ Will Lose Crypto Storing in Self-Custody: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Binance chief Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has suggested users are more likely to lose crypto by holding it in a cold wallet than by putting it on a centralized exchange. “For most people, for 99% of people today, asking them to hold crypto on their own, they will end up losing it,” he said in a Twitter Space discussion held on Wednesday. The exchange founder, who was speaking a few hours after news broke that he had told his staff to brace for a “bumpy” few months, said his company was “neutral” on whether users wanted to hold their own crypto or put it on an exchange, but suggested that practicalities make self-custody unrealistic for many. “Most people are not able to back up their security keys; they will lose the device,” he said. “They will not have the proper encryption for their backup; they will write it on a piece of paper, someone else will see it, and they will steal those funds. And also today, very fundamentally, if a person passes away, they don’t have a way to give to their next of kin. Whereas we have a standard operating procedure [for that].” CZ added that people who are technically capable of holding crypto safely should do so but claimed that the practice has its own issues.

