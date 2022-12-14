Technology

‘99% of People’ Will Lose Crypto Storing in Self-Custody: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

14 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Binance chief Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has suggested users are more likely to lose crypto by holding it in a cold wallet than by putting it on a centralized exchange. “For most people, for 99% of people today, asking them to hold crypto on their own, they will end up losing it,” he said in a Twitter Space discussion held on Wednesday. The exchange founder, who was speaking a few hours after news broke that he had told his staff to brace for a “bumpy” few months, said his company was “neutral” on whether users wanted to hold their own crypto or put it on an exchange, but suggested that practicalities make self-custody unrealistic for many. “Most people are not able to back up their security keys; they will lose the device,” he said. “They will not have the proper encryption for their backup; they will write it on a piece of paper, someone else will see it, and they will steal those funds. And also today, very fundamentally, if a person passes away, they don’t have a way to give to their next of kin. Whereas we have a standard operating procedure [for that].” CZ added that people who are technically capable of holding crypto safely should do so but claimed that the practice has its own issues.

Full opinion : ‘99% of People’ Will Lose Crypto Storing in Self-Custody: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Will Blockchain Bring Security and Transparency to B2B Payments?

December 14, 2022

What are DeFi Protocols?

December 14, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2