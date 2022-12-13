FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas

Ex-FTX boss and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been hit with eight criminal charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The disgraced crypto mogul was arrested in the Bahamas yesterday after U.S. authorities requested his extradition. The disgraced ex-CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas, according to a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, was arrested following “receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition,” a statement read. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York confirmed the request in a statement via Twitter. USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 12, 2022 “Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY,” it said. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

