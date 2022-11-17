Technology

Binance, OKX and Bybit suspend USDT and USDC deposits on Solana

17 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

Major cryptocurrency exchanges continue to carry out measures in the aftermath of FTX collapse, now halting deposits in Solana-based Tether. Binance announced on Nov. 17 that deposits of Solana-based USDT and USDC have been “temporarily suspended until further notice” on the platform. The exchange referred to the tokens as “USDT (SOL)” and “USDC (SOL),” as the USDT and USDC stablecoins remain available for deposit via other blockchains. Binance did not provide more information on the measure, adding that it “reserves the right in its sole discretion to amend or change or cancel this announcement at any time and for any reasons without prior notice.” Other exchanges such as OKX and ByBit have also delisted Solana-based stablecoins for deposits. OKX suspended their deposits at 3:00 am UTC on Nov. 17, while ByBit reportedly disabled such deposits as of Nov. 17 as well. According to the on-chain data, the supply of Solana-USDC is 62% bigger than the supply of Solana-USDT. The total amount of USDC circulating on Solana amounts to 5 billion USDC ($5 billion), or 11% of the token’s total market capitalization at the time of writing. The total amount of Solana-based USDT stands at 1.9 billion tokens ($1.9 billion), or just about 1.3% of USDT’s total market cap.

