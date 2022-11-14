FTX Says It May Have Been ‘Hacked’ as $600 Million in Crypto is Mysteriously Drained Overnight
Hundreds of millions of dollars in funds were mysteriously siphoned out of the collapsing crypto exchange FTX on Friday, in what company executives have referred to as a potential hacking incident. Already a company in a spectacular state of financial and reputational free fall, the once well-respected and heavily promoted cryptocurrency exchange issued a statement Friday that it was looking into a barrage of “abnormal” asset transfers sweeping through accounts. Subsequent analysis seemed to suggest that more than half a billion may have been stolen. The chaos started late Friday when FTX account holders began taking to Twitter to allege that their funds had disappeared. At 11:52 p.m., an admin for the exchange’s Telegram page posted the following statement:
Ftx has been hacked. All funds seem to be gone.
FTX apps are malware. Delete them…
Not long afterward, Ryne Miller, the company’s general counsel, tweeted: “Investigating abnormalities with wallet movements related to the consolidation of ftx balances across exchanges – unclear facts as other movements not clear. Will share more info as soon as we have it.”
