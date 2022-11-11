DFX Finance Hacked, Exploiter Drains $4M And Funnels Funds to Tornado Cash

Foreign Exchange-focused DeFi protocol DFX Finance was attacked on Nov. 11, with the attacker stealing roughly $4 million. The team has paused all smart contracts. Stablecoin-focused protocol DeFi protocol DFX Finance has been hacked. PeckShield tweeted about the incident on Nov. 11, stating that the protocol’s DEX pool was exploited. The losses are currently estimated to be 3,000 ETH, worth about $4 million. DFX Finance has acknowledged the incident, highlighting that it was notified about the suspicious activity20–30 minutes after the first transaction. The team paused all DFX contracts a few minutes after confirming the attack. The attacker is already funneling the stolen funds into Tornado Cash to prevent tracking. Tornado Cash is of prime importance to bad actors, though governmental authorities are doing what they can to stop it. The DFX Finance team also noted that there was an MEV bot that was able to extract value from the hacker and incidentally gain a large sum of funds. It asked the owner of this bot to get in touch.

