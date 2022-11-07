Technology

Understanding the macroeconomic impact of cryptocurrency and stablecoin economics

07 Nov 2022 OODA Analyst

The World Economic Forum’s Digital Currency Governance Consortium has published a comprehensive analysis of the macroeconomic impact of cryptocurrency and stablecoins. The impetus for this research was a rising concern around the potential spillover effects of crypto and stablecoins on the financial system. Because of this, regulation and safeguards for crypto are at the top of many agendas. In the United States, the White House released a series of reports this year while the European Council recently approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation. Our research aimed to project the economic outcomes of crypto and stablecoins, given the various high-level regulatory paths it could take. We sought to arm policymakers and business leaders with the necessary projections to inform decision-making in these dynamic spaces. The Financial Stability Board (FSB) published a comprehensive report on the mounting potential for broad-reaching spillover effects and a list of data gaps for crypto and stablecoins. These data gaps illustrate why it’s more difficult to project outcomes as precisely as we can in the traditional financial system.

Full report : Understanding the macroeconomic impact of cryptocurrency and stablecoin economics.

