Since the beginning of one of the harshest crypto winters, investors have been inundated with negative news. FriesDAO has been compromised. Unknown assailants have stolen $2.3 million in tokens from FriesDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization. This comes amid a rush of breaches and attacks this month, as October appears to be an especially awful month for cryptocurrency ventures. October 2022 will go down in history as “crypto hackers month” With three days remaining, the situation for crypto investors has become bleak. October is projected to be the worst month ever for digital assets lost in breaches, highlighting the hazards of decentralized finance. FriesDAO (Franchises & Restaurants Integrated Efficiently & Systematically) is an Ethereum-based DAO attempting to acquire fast food restaurants. FriesDAO will seek to combine blockchain-based governance with the real-world operations of well-known franchise brands for the first time in history. FriesDAO intends to purchase and scale fast food restaurant franchises such as Popeye’s, Burger King, and Taco Bell by inviting holders of FRIES tokens to operate a decentralized network of Quick Service Restaurants or QSR.

Full story : FriesDAO hacked and $2.3 million stolen.