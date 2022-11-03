The metaverse ushers in a new era of cyber threats

The reality of the metaverse, where builders aim to create a shared, immersive and interactive digital world that combines virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) with avatars, digital twins and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, is only a few years away. With all the chatter about the metaverse, many are beginning to get an idea of what it might look like, but few understand the infrastructure behind its technology. It would be unwise to assume that the cybersecurity threat landscape of Web3 will be simply a continuation of today’s common Web2 threats. The next-level complexity of hardware and software technologies that will make up the metaverse introduces countless attack surfaces and cybersecurity challenges. Here are few unique security concerns that the metaverse presents and how security leaders will need to reorient their approach to stay ahead of the next generation cyberattacker.

