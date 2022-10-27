After Mango Markets exploit, Compound pauses 4 tokens to protect against price manipulation

Decentralized lending protocol Compound has paused the supply of four tokens as lending collateral on its platform, aiming to protect users against potential attacks involving price manipulation, similar to the recent $117 million exploit of Mango Markets, according to a proposal on Compound’s governance forum that was recently passed. With the pause, users will not be able to deposit Yearn.finance’s YFI, 0x’s ZRX, Basic Attention Token (BAT) and Maker’s MKR as collateral to take loans. The proposal passed on Oct. 25 with 99% of all voters in favor. It stated: “An oracle manipulation-based attack analogous to the one that cost Mango Markets $117m is much less likely to occur on Compound due to collateral assets having much deeper liquidity than MNGO and Compound requiring loans to be over-collateralized. However, out of an abundance of caution, we propose pausing supply for the above assets, given their relative liquidity profiles.”

