A group of hackers have taken advantage of typing mistakes in order to introduce malware to Android phones and Windows-based PCs. Using a technique called typosquatting, which consists of registering domains that are dramatically near to the ones of official brands of organizations, hackers are getting data and private keys from unsuspected users, according to a report issued by Cyble. Hackers have set up a net of malware-infected domains that take advantage of the typing inaccuracies of users when getting to a determined website. According to a report issued by Cyble, a cyber security and digital risk assessment firm, these domains mimic renowned organizations and apps, like the Google Play Store, Apkure, and Apkcombo, among others. Users that visit the domains are prompted to download an infected version of the app requested, which will serve as a vehicle for the infection. The target device, be it an Android phone or a Windows PC, will then be infected with a version of ERMAC, a malware trojan that allows the threat actors to access several critical private data in the targeted device, including private keys.

Read more : Hackers Are Taking Advantage of Typing Mistakes to Steal Cryptocurrency.